Five orcas went for a swim near some docked boats in the Comox Marina April 17. Photo by Nicky Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings

Five orcas went for a swim near some docked boats in the Comox Marina April 17. Photo by Nicky Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings

Video: Orcas swimming in Comox Marina

Five orcas gave those at the Comox Marina an extra special Easter Sunday

Five orcas gave those at the Comox Marina an extra special Easter Sunday, as the group put on a show near some docked boats in the town.

Nicky Smiley took video of T049A1, T049B, T049B2, T049B3 and T049B4 and posted the video to the Comox Valley Wildlife Facebook page.

Smiley said the encounter happened in the evening after tracking the orcas through their page during the afternoon.

“The most amazing encounter for those of us lucky enough to be there,” she added.

RELATED: Orcas in the Comox Harbour


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Orca

Previous story
B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme
Next story
Events broadcast on Trudeau’s Facebook page must be bilingual: language commissioner

Just Posted

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores’ annual Upcycle Challenge encourages reusing pieces purchased at the ReStore that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.
Vancouver Island North Habitat ReStores to hold second annual Upcycle Challenge

Five orcas went for a swim near some docked boats in the Comox Marina April 17. Photo by Nicky Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings
Video: Orcas swimming in Comox Marina

Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23. Photo supplied
Free concert at Miracle Beach in honour of Earth Day

Edwin Grieve, Area C director of the CVRD, is all smiles as he stands next to the new Merville Fire Truck. He was also smiling at the April 12 board meeting when it was announced that a fire hall will be constructed at Mt. Washington. Photo supplied
Public approves construction of fire hall at Mount Washington