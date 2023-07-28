Screenshot from a video of a passerby scaring away a black bear that attacked a herd of sheep. (Courtesy of Markus Anastasiades)

VIDEO: Passerby chases off bear after Vancouver Island sheep herd attacked

First bear sighting reported in this Saanich area this month

A black bear attacked a small herd of sheep on Wednesday (July 26), but some were saved by someone yelling at the bear to leave the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., a passerby witnessed the herd fall victim to the attack in the 4000 block of Prospect Lake Rd. in Saanich.

Thankfully for the sheep herd, the passerby was able to scare the bear away into the nearby forested area. After the attack, the passerby contacted the owner of the farm and was informed that one of the sheep had been injured.

Saanich police are reminding those who have livestock in the surrounding area to be mindful of bears. In this area, this was the first reported bear sighting this month, said police in a statement, and B.C. Conservation Officer Service members have since been notified of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

Animalsbears

Previous story
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism
Next story
Grass fire confrontation leaves woman with potentially life-altering injuries

Just Posted

A mother seal gives birth at Comox Valley Marina. (Photo by Steven Spence)
VIDEO: Seal gives birth at Comox Valley Marina

Racers swerve on the Saratoga Speedway in 2022. A years-long process to rezone the property is now moving to a vote between the three Electoral Directors of Comox Valley. (File Photo)
Saratoga Speedway now in the hands of Electoral Directors

The boat was engulfed in flames at around 4:30 p.m on July 16, 2023. (Photo supplied by Liz Johnston)
‘There are boats everywhere’: Denman Island derelict vessel burns after washing ashore

Free swims will be offered at the Courtenay outdoor pool in Lewis Park from Aug. 8 until the end of the season on Sept. 1. Photo supplied.
Courtenay outdoor pool offering free swims for final portion of the season