A camera captured the moment a black bear defeats the container securing it to a tree in the woods on southern Vancouver Island. (Rick West/Facebook)

A camera captured the moment a black bear defeats the container securing it to a tree in the woods on southern Vancouver Island. (Rick West/Facebook)

VIDEO: Playful black bear beats down B.C. critter cam

Camera captures bear rummaging critter cam box in the woods on MÁLEXEȽ (Malahat) First Nation

A bear was declared the winner in the latest battle between wildlife and a critter cam in the woods on MALEXEL (Malahat) First Nation territory.

The video posted on Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island Facebook page shows a black bear intrigued by a camera affixed to a tree.

The animal’s intrigue gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look as it first manages to wrangle the camera free from its locked case specifically designed for a game camera. Once it tumbles to the ground, the lens luckily faces the tree as the bear continues rummage the now-open case.

Poster Rick West, who shared the video dated June 17, said the camera escaped with just a few scratches and needing a new lens.

Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island is a public page that targets outdoor enthusiasts looking to share, learn and teach – raising awareness of outdoors on the Island.

READ ALSO: Scurry set free after healing stay at West Shore wildlife rehab

West ShoreWildlife

Previous story
B.C. ports in limbo as union removes weekend strike notice
Next story
Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

Just Posted

Rock or Bust, the ultimate AC/DC tribute band, was founded in 2019. Photo submitted
Rock or Bust hitting the Courtenay stage at Simms Park July 30

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)
Comox Days for Girls second annual Strawberry Tea Social upcoming

Frank Assu, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation, worked as a firefighter in Comox for more than five years and developed his own company, Lak’Was Wildfire Water Service Limited, to purchase and run the truck. Photo submitted
Comox-owned tactical wildfire truck left out of fight