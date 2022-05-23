VIDEO: Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade returns to Victoria for 122nd showing

The Royal Canadian Navy participates in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)The Royal Canadian Navy participates in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Ukrainian residents of Victoria during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Ukrainian residents of Victoria during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Save Old Growth announced the return of their highway blockades as of June 13 during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. The organization also holds weekly general assemblies at St. Ann's Academy. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps waves during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps waves during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Saanich MP Elizabeth May during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Saanich MP Elizabeth May during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Blue Bird Cabs during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Blue Bird Cabs during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

For the first time in two years, residents of Greater Victoria were treated to the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade.

Approximately 75 entrants made their way in a cheery procession from the Mayfair Shopping Centre along Douglas Street to its intersection with Humboldt Street, representing a wide variety of school marching bands, local businesses and cultural organizations.

Spectators lined Douglas Street from the shopping centre.

This year’s parade was the first since the pandemic began in 2020.

