VIDEO: Tour De Rock pedals through the Comox Valley

The Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock team poses with honourary member Alyanna Stokes, before she hops into the lead car to take the team to Valley View School, where Alyanna is in Grade 5. Alyanna is a cancer survivor. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Cops For Cancer Tour De Rock passed through the Comox Valley Wednesday/Thursday (Sept. 27-28) on its annual trek down Vancouver Island.

Courtenay Fire Department volunteer Steve Scott and community rider Robin Campbell, also from Courtenay, are representing the Comox Valley on the ride.

The Tour de Rock is a two-week, 1,200-kilometre bike ride comprising first responders and community riders who raise money for children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.

One feature of the ride is the inclusion of “honourary team” members in each community.

Alyanna Stokes, a Grade 5 student at Valley View Elementary, was this year’s honourary member for the Comox Valley. Stokes is a cancer survivor, having battled Leukemia when she was younger. She completed her treatment in May of 2020.

The goal for this year is to raise $600,000. The two Comox Valley riders have raised nearly 10 per cent of the entire team’s goal.

Campbell has already raised more than $35,000. To add to her total, visit https://bit.ly/3BTOcaI

Scott has raised more than $18,000 to date. To contribute to his efforts, visit https://bit.ly/3StdSSC

The team left the Comox Valley Thursday morning, after breakfast at the Ryan Road Thrifty Foods, and stops at Valley View Elementary, Cumberland Community and Royston Elementary schools, and Union Bay Community Hall.

The schedule has the team riding through Qualicum, to Parksville Thursday.

The Tour De Rock will head to the west side of the Island, including Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet over the weekend, before returning to Nanaimo Sunday night, and continuing south toward Victoria next week.

The Tour De Rock concludes Friday, Oct. 7, in Victoria.

