VIRL Courtenay branch hosts author reading with Sydney Sunderland

Eighteen-year-old Sydney Sunderland has published a children’s book that tackles gender identity. ‘I am Everything In Between’ highlights kids who don’t fit into stereotypical gender ideals. This book celebrates children and how they gender identify by sending a positive message. Photos via source

Celebrate Pride Month at the Courtenay library when local author Sydney Sunderland reads from her picture book I Am Everything In Between on June 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.

I Am Everything In Between highlights kids who don’t fit into stereotypical gender ideals. This book celebrates children and how they gender identify by sending a positive message that regardless of biological gender, it’s okay to feel like a girl, it’s okay to feel like a boy, and it’s okay to feel like ‘everything in between.’

Eighteen-year-old Sydney Sunderland grew up in the Comox Valley. She loves to spend time outside with her friends and family doing just about anything. Some of her passions include soccer, guitar, and art.

Throughout her life, Sydney has had many different appearances. She has expressed herself through short hair, fun colourful hair, long curly hair, and many other styles. With all her heart and soul, Sydney believes in being your true self.

Everyone is welcome to this free event. Copies of the book will be available for sale courtesy of the Laughing Oyster Bookshop.

