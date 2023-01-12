Volunteers help restore Courtenay site to natural habitat

Project Watershed executive director Caitlin Pierzchalski is pictured at a planting event at the Kus-kus-sum site last spring. File photo

Volunteers have installed about 5,000 plants on the Kus-kus-sum site, a former sawmill next to the 17th Street Bridge along Comox Road, which Project Watershed is restoring to a tidally influenced riparian habitat. The end state goal is to emulate the neighboring Hollyhock Flats, Project Watershed Society executive director Caitlin Pierzchalski said in a Jan. 11 presentation to Courtenay council.

The initial “unpaving” phase of the project involved metal and concrete recycling. Phase 2 includes recontouring, revegetation and planting, while Phase 3 will remove the steel piling wall. To accomplish the latter, Project Watershed will bring a barge into the river and vibrate out the sheet piles.

The 2023/24 work plan consists of continued regrading, soil testing, and installing armouring and riprap.

“We’ll be planting another 10,000 plants or so this year,” Pierzchalski said.

To date, the society has raised 84 per cent of the total project cost, which is $3.2 million for purchase, and 75 per cent of the $5.5 million needed for restoration.

“We still need about $1 million to complete the restoration,” Pierzchalski said, noting a couple of grants are in place.

Donations to the project can be made at projectwatershed.ca/donate/

Aquatic Needs Strategy

A 10-year strategy considers local aquatic services over a 25-year period. An options analysis has been conducted for the renewal, replacement or relocation of the CVRD Sports Pool, built in 1973, and/or the Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool, which was built in 1949. The Aquatic Centre was built in 1998.

To maintain the status quo of each pool, an estimated investment of $16.5 million is needed over the next 10 years. About $1 million is needed to deal with the most pressing issues at the outdoor pool. For the Sports Centre pool, the estimated investment over 20 years is about $7.5 million. An $8 million investment will be needed over the next 10 years at the Aquatic Centre to deal with imminent things, namely a roof repair and a filter plant upgrade.

Consultants recommend a wellness and outdoor expansion at the Aquatic Centre.

An aquatics draft report will be posted for public engagement and feedback.

Arden school safety improvements

Council approved a resolution from Melanie McCollum for staff to prepare a report that outlines options and costs for safety improvements requested by the Arden Green Team Delegation. A second resolution is to develop a Safe and Active Schools Program for all schools in Courtenay, in conjunction with the school district, to identify traffic safety issues on fronting and adjacent streets to schools.

Coun. Doug Hillian noted a child was recently injured on the way to school.

“I think it’s timely and important that we’re taking these initiatives,” he said.

Wachiay housing

Proponents of the Wachiay Affordable Housing Project, a 40-unit building to be constructed at 1679 McPhee Ave., have asked council to consider paying the Development Cost Charges for the project, estimated at $88,468.55. Council approved a staff recommendation to pay the charges up to $100,000, allocated from the Housing Reserve Fund.

“I think this is a very good use of this fund,” Hillian said. “I think that’s what’s it there for, to help social housing initiatives that are being undertaken in the community.”

The housing project is in the pre-development stage. It has been named Naut’sa mawt, a Coast Salish term meaning ‘together as one.’



