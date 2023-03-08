Vote now to get traumatically injured Vancouver Island teen back on a bike

Family of Leila Bui hopes to win – or fundraise for – adaptive tandem bike

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family uses an online platform to fund, or win, an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)

A Saanich family hopes an online platform can get their daughter rolling with the family again.

Leila Bui loved to bike as a child. Then tragedy struck.

In 2017, when Leila was 11, a driver hit her in a marked crosswalk, causing a traumatic brain injury that left her unable to speak, with little to no communication and wheelchair-bound.

She requires 24-hour care, but the family hopes to see her out cycling again after registering for The Great Bike Giveaway.

The online platform works with adaptive bike companies from around the world to provide them to youth with special needs, offering three ways a child can receive a bike – votes, random draw and fundraising.

“My daughter Leila, prior to her accident, loved to bike,” mom Kairry Nguyen wrote in the online entry. “Due to a major traumatic brain injury that has left her unable to speak, with very little to no communication ability, no voluntary movements of her body, 24-hour care, and wheelchair-bound we know being able to take her out on a bike to ride with the rest of the family would bring her great joy.”

The person with the most votes in their selected bike category wins the free adaptive bike they selected. The Bui family registered for a DUET, a wheelchair bicycle tandem that combines the latest in cycle technology with advanced wheelchair design enabling easy and comfortable pedalling to ensure maximum maneuverability with minimum effort.

Anyone with 50 votes or more is automatically entered into a drawing for the bike they selected.

Voting this round ends March 29 with the winners, by both vote and draw, announced the next day.

Vote or donate to the Bui family bid for a bike online at https://www.greatbikegiveaway.com/LeilaBui.

