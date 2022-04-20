Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help with identifying those responsible for recent criminal activity in the area. (File photo)

Vulgar graffiti and dangerous pranks in Shawnigan Lake concerns RCMP

Police look to public to help identify culprits

During the last month, the village of Shawnigan Lake has seen an increase in criminal activity that has been taking a toll on local businesses and community spaces, including a suspected prank that could have been deadly.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP investigated six separate reports of graffiti and some of it has included hate speech and vulgar images.

Other activities have included tampering with street signs and forming a blockade on the roadway using picnic tables and chairs.

Although the blockade may have been intended as a prank, it could have caused major delays for emergency responders, should there have been an emergency beyond the obstruction.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance of the areas in an attempt to identify any potential suspects.

The cost of repairing or replacing the damaged items is estimated to be more than $500.

“With the nicer weather that comes along in the spring and summer months, we anticipate that there will be people enjoying the village and lakefront areas later into the evening,” said Const. Jill Woodley of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

“Our hope is that everyone can do their part to keep our village clean and be respectful of the local businesses and parks.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

