Wad of cash found in Vancouver Island Salvation Army thrift shop donation

Employees turned cash over to police in Parksville, who are trying to reunite it with rightful owner

Are you missing some money?

Oceanside RCMP say a large amount of cash was found in a charity donation item at the Parksville Salvation Army thrift shop, located at 109-192 Island Highway West in Parksville.

Sgt. Shane Worth reported that on Feb. 15, thrift shop employees located the cash within the donation item, made on the same date.

The thrift shop believes the cash may have been inadvertently left in the item and has turned the money over to police.

Any person wishing to claim the cash must be able to provide identifying details confirming ownership, said Worth. Call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

