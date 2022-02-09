On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

Wanted Salmon Arm man missing with two daughters arrested in Ontario

RCMP reported man went missing from Salmon Arm home on Jan. 21

A missing Salmon Arm man wanted by police was arrested in Ontario.

On Feb. 1, Salmon Arm RCMP stated Caleb Gerbrandt and his two daughters had gone missing from his Salmon Arm residence on Jan. 21, 2022, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The RCMP announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, that Gerbrandt had been arrested and the “well-being of his daughters had been confirmed.”

“Earlier today… Salmon Arm RCMP received confirmation from its partners in Ontario that Caleb had been located and arrested, and will be returned to British Columbia at a later date to answer to the charges before him,” commented RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Police stated Gerbrandt had recently been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

