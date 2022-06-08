Kyle Gordon Ordway, 37, is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP. (Submitted photo)

Warrants issued for Nanaimo man facing forcible confinement, condition breach charges

Nanaimo RCMP issues warrants for Kyle Gordon Ordway, 37

A man charged forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and theft has breached conditions is wanted by police in Nanaimo.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP say Kyle Gordon Ordway, 37, of Nanaimo, appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo to face the charges and was later released, but breached release conditions leading to the issuing of the warrants.

Ordway is described as Caucasian, standing 5-feet-10, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at its non-emergency line 250-754-2345 quoting file #2022-3727.

