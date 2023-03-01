The Town of Sidney has learned Washington State Ferries does not expect to resume service on the Sidney-Anacortes route before 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of Sidney has learned Washington State Ferries does not expect to resume service on the Sidney-Anacortes route before 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)

Washington state ferry connection to Vancouver Island won’t return until 2030

Washington State Ferries had anticipated a summer 2023 return for Sidney-Anacortes route

Plans for the summer resumption of the Sidney-Anacortes ferry service look to be sunk.

The Town of Sidney said it has learned, that due to a vessel shortage, Washington State Ferries does not expect to be able to resume ferry service between Sidney and Anacortes until 2030.

“This is difficult news to receive. There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community, which thankfully has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the changing realities since 2020,” said Sidney mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith in a statement. “At this time, council and town staff are turning our attention to the existing ferry terminal lease and the implications associated with this recent announcement.”

Washington State Ferries provides the service through a lease and operating agreement that extends into 2031.

The route was paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was not reinstated due to a shortage of qualified crew and the retirement of several vessels. In an update last summer, Washington State Ferries had told Sidney it did not expect to resume service before summer 2023 at the earliest.

Ferries have operated between Sidney and Anacortes since 1922, first under private ownership, then by Washington State Ferries since 1951. Historically, Washington State Ferries offered one daily round-trip sailing during the second and fourth quarters, two daily round-trip sailings during the third (summer) quarter, and suspended service during the opening quarter.

The sailing between Sidney and Anacortes is part of a larger route connecting Anacortes with San Juan Island. While Sidney-Anacortes isn’t a major route in Washington’s ferry system – accounting for 0.5 per cent of the system’s total passengers in 2019 – it bears significant historical, cultural and economic significance for the region.

READ MORE: Sidney-Anacortes ferry won’t sail until summer 2023 at the earliest

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich PeninsulaSidneyWashington State Ferries

Previous story
$55M winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island
Next story
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Just Posted

The Baynes Sound Connector leaves Denman Island en route to Buckley Bay. Photo by Erin Haluschak
BC Ferries crew rescues woman in waters south of Courtenay

Storm players mob Brady Estabrook after his third period power play goal during Tuesday’s game one against Comox Valley. The Storm won 3-1 to take a one to nothing series lead. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Storm stays disciplined, gets timely power play marker in 3-1 win over Glacier Kings

Vancouver Island is one of the best cold-water diving locations in the world, according to divers. Photo by Maxwell Hohn
Going deep: exploring the waters off Vancouver Island with winter diving

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget