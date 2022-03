VicPD says never click on a text offering free money

VicPD is warning of this text scam making the rounds. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are warning the public not to fall for a text scam that’s currently making the rounds.

The scam involves a text message that reads “thank you for becoming a part of the safety movement against COVID-19 and receiving this $125 in compensation” along with a clickable link.

VicPD says to never click on an unsolicited text that’s offering free money.

