A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge

Police were responding to a call about a man behaving erratically

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in following a fatal police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about a person acting erratically on the Granville Street Bridge.

Police say when they arrived, there was an altercation between a man and officers.

The man was shot and killed by police.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office has invoked its mandate, and has taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released.

