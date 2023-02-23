Water main flushing starts March 6 in west, south Courtenay

City of Courtenay Public Works Services will be flushing water mains in part of west and south Courtenay from March 6 to 24.

The area to be flushed falls between 11th Street, the Courtenay Riverway waterfront and the Rotary Trail railway corridor, and extends south to Courtenay’s southern boundary to Monaltrie Drive including “The Ridge.”

Flushing is planned on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

During flushing hours, households and commercial properties in the area may experience temporary, short-term water pressure fluctuations, along with cloudy water or discoloration.

While flushing will occur over a large area during this time period, water to individual properties should only be affected for a limited time, typically less than an hour.

Activities such as laundry and dishwashing should be scheduled outside of flushing hours. To clear discoloured water, run cold water taps. If after one hour the water still does not clear, contact Public Works Services for assistance at 250-338-1525, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. or the after-hours emergency line at 250-334-2947.

Uni-directional flushing (UDF) involves the strategic use of valves and hydrants to isolate sections of water mains. Through this method, crews are able to achieve higher water velocity, which in turn increases effectiveness and reduces water use by 40 per cent compared to conventional flushing methods.

UDF enhances overall water quality within the water distribution system, and improves system operations by reducing turbidity, removing sediment, silt and biofilms, lowering chlorine demand, increasing system hydraulic capacity, and lengthening the life of system components.

The city thanks area residents and businesses for their understanding during this necessary maintenance.

Commuters are reminded to drive with caution around crews and to obey traffic control personnel.

To learn more about the City’s UDF program, visit www.courtenay.ca/udf

Courtenay