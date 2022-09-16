West Coast highway closures resume as lengthy improvement project hits home stretch

Scheduled closures are returning to the highway link between the West Coast and the rest of Vancouver Island.

The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill Improvement Project will be substantially complete this fall, according to the B.C. ministry of transportation and infrastructure, but to finish the job, residents and visitors to the West Coast need to brace themselves for more delays.

Hourly closures have resumed, with top-of-the-hour releases, daily from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic will be implemented seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nightly closures will continue to take place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

“Hourly closures will provide crews with up to 45-minute work windows throughout the day, speeding up work on road profile blasting, rock and slope stabilization, foundation building for cantilever structures and other work,” reads a Sept. 16 press release issued by the ministry.

The road is also being closed in both direction for three consecutive nights, Sept. 21, Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to allow crews to place cantilever girders and to complete deck-panel placement.

“There will be no release of queued traffic during these overnight closures, however, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Travellers are asked to plan ahead and to follow construction signs and directions from traffic-control personnel,” notes the press release.

For the most up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca

