Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)

Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)

West Coast highway closures resume as lengthy improvement project hits home stretch

Ministry says $53.96 million project is roughly 90% complete

Scheduled closures are returning to the highway link between the West Coast and the rest of Vancouver Island.

The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill Improvement Project will be substantially complete this fall, according to the B.C. ministry of transportation and infrastructure, but to finish the job, residents and visitors to the West Coast need to brace themselves for more delays.

Hourly closures have resumed, with top-of-the-hour releases, daily from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic will be implemented seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nightly closures will continue to take place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

“Hourly closures will provide crews with up to 45-minute work windows throughout the day, speeding up work on road profile blasting, rock and slope stabilization, foundation building for cantilever structures and other work,” reads a Sept. 16 press release issued by the ministry.

The road is also being closed in both direction for three consecutive nights, Sept. 21, Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to allow crews to place cantilever girders and to complete deck-panel placement.

“There will be no release of queued traffic during these overnight closures, however, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Travellers are asked to plan ahead and to follow construction signs and directions from traffic-control personnel,” notes the press release.

For the most up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca

RELATED: B.C. promising summer finish for troubled Tofino/Ucluelet highway project

RELATED: One more summer of construction for delayed, over-budget West Coast highway link

ConstructionTofino,ucluelet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn’t over yet, experts warn
Next story
B.C. Education Minister and partners in K-12 education issue statement in support of SOGI

Just Posted

Irish-born Comox Valley singer/songwriter David Somers has a new CD. Photo supplied
Courtenay singer/songwriter David Somers releases new album

The Comox Valley Food Bank has moved to 1255 McPhee Avenue in Courtenay - just two doors down from its previous location. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Comox Valley Food Bank finds a permanent location

Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as the next mayor of Comox. Photo supplied
Soon-to-be Comox Mayor Minions introduces her platform to her constituents

Comox Valley residents took to the street Thursday (Sept. 30) as participants of the 2021 Comox Valley Spirit Walk in downtown Courtenay. The walk will take place again this year, on Sept. 30. Photo by Nicole Fowler
Local Indigenous organizations planning Spirit Walk in Courtenay