The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP officer thanked, asked for a hug by Langford drunk driver

Driver handed 90-day license suspension, 30-day vehicle impound after failing roadside tests

A drunk driver thanked and asked a West Shore RCMP officer for a hug after being delivered to his home in Langford.

The officer was near the 2600-block of Sooke Road in Langford investigating another matter on Wednesday (Nov. 16) when he saw a black Jeep Cherokee drive over the grass median and head west on Sooke Road.

The officer went after the vehicle and pulled over the driver, a 23-year-old man who was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver failed the roadside tests and was given a 90-day license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The officer drove the man home and when they arrived, the driver turned and thanked the officer for keeping the streets safe and asked the officer for a hug.

“We don’t often get thanked for the job we do, especially by those who find themselves on the opposite side of the law. It was nice for the officer and for the rest of us at West Shore RCMP to hear this,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP investigating attempted abduction of teenage girl in Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parts of a Hallmark Christmas series being filmed in downtown Duncan
Next story
Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Food Bank van will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations at the 2022 Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run. File Photo
Annual Jingle Bell Run in support of Comox Valley Food Bank set for Dec. 4

The Comox Valley Regional District board: Front (L-R): Jesse Ketler, Ken Grant, Melanie McCollum, Richard Hardy; Back (L-R): Edwin Grieve, Jonathan Kerr, Daniel Arbour, Doug Hillian, Will Cole-Hamilton, Wendy Morin
Jesse Ketler to serve fourth term as Comox Valley Regional District chair

Western Brook Lamprey Morrison Creek population– “silver form” (top) and non-silver, traditional looking Western Brook Lamprey. Photo by Jay Wade
Comox Valley Land Trust working toward purchase of Morrison Creek headwaters

CCNAs
Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work