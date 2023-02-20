Kids go tobogganing at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Family Day, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Kids go tobogganing at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Family Day, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

What’s closed as 8 provinces celebrate regional holidays today

Most banks, provincial services closed Monday

Eight of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories are celebrating a regional holiday today.

It’s Family Day in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, while Manitoba is celebrating Louis Riel Day.

Nova Scotia residents have the day off due to Heritage Day, while those living on Prince Edward Island will mark Islander Day.

The vacations mean most provincial government offices and services, as well as the bulk of schools, will be closed in regions marking a holiday.

Most banks will also be closed in affected provinces, though the majority of federally regulated services will maintain normal operating hours.

This includes Canada Post, which says mail collection and delivery will largely proceed as normal, though locations run out of private spaces may be closed depending on the host business’s service hours.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Holidaysstatutory holiday

Previous story
Funding woes inspire $25,000 pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs
Next story
Extreme drought makes cattle farmers thin herds, could cause future supply problems

Just Posted

Nina Wedberg Thulin working with Jeff Brett on creating new artwork that will be part of the installation at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting Swedish artist’s first Canadian exhibition

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Daniel Mazey nears the finish line in his successful attempt to beat the Guinness Book of Records world record for the fastest 20-cone slalom dribbling a soccer ball. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Courtenay resident shatters Guinness record for slalom soccer dribbling

The staff at the Auxiliary for Comox Valley Healthcare Cottage Thrift Shop are always smiling - and nearly always serving customers. The thrift shop, located at the back of the old St. Joseph’s Hospital, has such a great reputation, shoppers often start lining up 30 minutes before the store opens. The thrift shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo by Terry Farrell.
Comox Valley Auxiliary thrift store in need of stock