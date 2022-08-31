Police responded to an abandoned 911 call from a New Westminster, B.C., home at 6 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022. (Black Press Media photo)

Police responded to an abandoned 911 call from a New Westminster, B.C., home at 6 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022. (Black Press Media photo)

Whispered 911 call from B.C. senior ends with police nabbing strange intruder in her home

Officers could see an elderly woman standing in a bedroom window indicating she was in distress

A B.C. man has been charged after a quiet 911 call that got disconnected led police to finding a suspect inside a senior’s home in New Westminster.

Police responded to an abandoned 911 call from a Sapperton home at 6 a.m. on Aug. 29. According to police, the caller was whispering to the emergency operator before it cut off.

Once at the home, officers could see an elderly woman standing in a bedroom window indicating she was in distress.

A man who was not known to the woman was found in the bedroom. He was arrested by police without incident, police said.

“This is an upsetting incident and we understand how deeply concerning this was for the victim as well as the community as a whole” stated Sgt. Justine Thom.

“We encourage residents to be cognizant of their home security as well as encourage people to call police if they witness any suspicious behaviour.”

The senior was not physically injured and was put in contact with victim services, police said.

Thirty-five-year-old Walter Beal, of Surrey, has been charged with break and enter, assault and breach of release order.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls
Next story
Motorcyclist in his 80s dies in collision near Kamloops

Just Posted

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Courtenay with a solo acoustic show.
Award-winning country artist Corb Lund coming to Courtenay

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Jim Pattison discusses his long career and has no plans to retire. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Pop-up banner image