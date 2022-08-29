A wildfire burns near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY BC WILDFIRE)

A wildfire burning near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni is currently being held at 6.4 hectares.

The fire was reported to Coastal Fire Centre on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 28. It is located near the 25-km mark on Ash Main Road, just a kilometre west of Patterson Lake.

“We responded with crews last night,” said Gordon Robinson, a fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre. “They worked through the night and got it to being held this morning.”

This means that as of Monday, Aug. 29, the wildfire is not likely to spread under current conditions.

Robinson said BC Wildfire currently has about 20 people working on the ground, as well as some personnel and an excavator from Mosaic Forest Management.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

There are currently 38 active fires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Central Coast and Haida Gwaii.


Pop-up banner image