(BC Wildfire Services)

(BC Wildfire Services)

Wildfire south of Kamloops growing with dry air, hot temps

Travellers are asked to rethink vacation plans to Lac Le Jeune

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops has surpassed 5,000 hectares.

The wildfire has been burning since July 21 and is only 10 kilometres from the community.

Increased fire behaviour is expected today due to higher temperatures and very dry air according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is only two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune and anyone with travel plans to the area are asked to re-evaluate.

A total of 18 properties remain on evacuation order in the Copper Desert Country and Grasslands areas.

The lightning caused wildfire is estimated at 5,072 hectares.

READ MORE: Hot weather, swirling winds leading to increased wildfire activity outside Kamloops

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloops

Previous story
Operation High Jump set to take over Comox Valley track in September
Next story
Revelstoke wildfire forces travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

Just Posted

Spinning up some entertainment for the kids! (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
PHOTOS: Saturday at Filberg Festival

Everyone wants to be on the pop-up carnival ride. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
PHOTOS: Saturday at Nautical Days

Courtenay Fire standby on the scene of a house fire at 15th Street the night of Friday, August 4th. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Firefighter, man injured after house fire on 15th Street

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?