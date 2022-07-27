A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

Wildfire west of Cowichan Lake under control

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location

A small wildfire, suspected to be human caused, is burning west of Cowichan Lake.

The fire started on Tuesday, July 26, and is near 12km on the Gordon Main. RCMP alerted the Coastal Fire Centre to the blaze at 10:30 p.m.. It had started in an old abandoned logging camp.

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location and remain on the scene, monitoring the fire, which is now classified as under control, according to Sonja Turnbull, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The exact cause of the fire isn’t known, and is under investigation.

It is estimated to be 0.1 hectares in size.

bc wildfires

Previous story
Lower Mainland Mountie who drove drunk with police dog in vehicle fined 30 days pay
Next story
Unauthorized signage distracting Courtenay drivers, ministry says

Just Posted

Some billboard signs along a highway are old and advertise a storefront that is no longer there. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Unauthorized signage distracting Courtenay drivers, ministry says

K’omoks First Nation is currently negotiating with the federal and provincial governments. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Komoks First Nation could see land and cash offer by fall

File photo of a race night at Saratoga Speedway in Black Creek.
Comox Valley Regional District proposes compromise to address racetrack noise

Dr. Bonnie Henry
Off The Page: Dr. Bonnie Henry on Covid and what’s next for B.C.