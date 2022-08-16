A new sign honouring Stocky Edwards’ legacy in the Comox Valley. Photo submitted

A new sign honouring Stocky Edwards’ legacy in the Comox Valley. Photo submitted

Wing named after Second World War ace

Stocky Edwards’ legacy continues as part of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association’s wing in Comox

Stocky Edwards’ legacy will continue as part of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association’s wing in Comox, now known as 888 (Stockey Edwards) Wing.

The process of renaming the wing from 888 (Komox) to its new name began shortly before Edwards’ passing in May 2022 at the age of 100.

The goal for renaming the wing is to bring recognition to Edwards and his air force accomplishments as one of the last Second World War Royal Canadian Air Force aces, noted the wing in a release.

Edwards flew Spitfires during the war, serving with 260 Squadron in North Africa in 1943. He was Canada’s highest-scoring ace in the Western Desert Campaign, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Distinguished Flying Medal.

He received the Freedom of the Town of Comox in 2007. Edwards also received an Order of Canada medal, and was inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was named one of the 100 most influential Canadians in aviation. In 2014, he was knighted by the French government for his actions during D-Day and the Battle of France.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Military

Previous story
‘I just love to live’: Vernon woman celebrates 100th birthday
Next story
B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022

Just Posted

Toni Edwards (Stocky’s widow), standing in front of the newly named 888 (Stocky Edwards) Wing. Photo submitted
Wing named after Second World War ace

Chad Taks collects his hardware after the Gary Marcus Trucking and Courtenay Auto Bomber Twin-50. Blackwolf Photography
Race night in Black Creek: Taks wins grand prize

The accused in the June 2019 shooting incident in the area of the Coffee Love Bug shop was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court Friday. Record file photo
Courtenay shooting suspect sentenced in court to five years

Dane Kerluck heads through a corner in Nantes, France at the UCI World BMX Championships. Photo courtesy Jason Kerluck
Campbell Riverite has good performance at BMX world championships in France