Wing named after Second World War ace

Stocky Edwards’ legacy will continue as part of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association’s wing in Comox, now known as 888 (Stockey Edwards) Wing.

The process of renaming the wing from 888 (Komox) to its new name began shortly before Edwards’ passing in May 2022 at the age of 100.

The goal for renaming the wing is to bring recognition to Edwards and his air force accomplishments as one of the last Second World War Royal Canadian Air Force aces, noted the wing in a release.

Edwards flew Spitfires during the war, serving with 260 Squadron in North Africa in 1943. He was Canada’s highest-scoring ace in the Western Desert Campaign, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Distinguished Flying Medal.

He received the Freedom of the Town of Comox in 2007. Edwards also received an Order of Canada medal, and was inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was named one of the 100 most influential Canadians in aviation. In 2014, he was knighted by the French government for his actions during D-Day and the Battle of France.



