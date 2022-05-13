A blue pickup truck driven by a woman is captured on camera April 8 following a suspicious fire near Westwold. (surveillance image)

Woman charged in connection with multiple wildfires east of Kamloops

Joint investigation between RCMP and BC Wildfire Service leads to four counts of arson

A Kamloops woman has been charged with multiple counts of arson in connection with fires near Westwold, Monte Lake and other areas in southeastern B.C.

On May 11, Angela Elise Cornish, 42, of Kamloops was arrested and later charged with four counts of arson, and is being held in custody until a May 16 bail hearing, states a media release.

According to the Southeast District RCMP, on April 30, a resident in the Monte Lake area encountered a suspicious vehicle on a forestry road while investigating smoke in the hills. The resident reported the licence plate number to the RCMP.

Through a news release issued May 3, other residents were prompted to report their own encounters with the vehicle.

A joint investigation between the BC RCMP and BC Wildfire Service led to the arrest.

Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, the RCMP’s Southeast District Commander, thanked residents as well as the efforts of police, the BC Wildfire Service and the BC Prosecution Service.

“I wish to acknowledge the tremendous assistance of the Monte Lake and Westwold residents, who provided our investigators with the valuable information we needed to successfully advance this investigation… I would like to highlight the exceptional work of BC Wildfire Service throughout this investigation…”

Lisa Hudema, Wildfire Enforcement Superintendent with the BC Wildfire Service, also spoke to cooperation between agencies.

“This spring an area of interest was identified near Kamloops, BC due to several human-caused wildfires on Crown Land that were suspected incendiary in nature. Due to the close working relationship between the RCMP and BC Wildfire Service, coupled with the serious nature of these fires, resources were quickly deployed to this priority investigation…”

The RCMP encourages residents to be vigilant regarding suspicious activities or people in your neighbourhood and report them to local police. Wildfires can be reported to BC Wildfire Service by calling 1-800-663-5555 or dialing *5555 from your cell phone.

