Woman sustains minor injuries in northwest B.C. bear attack

Conservation Officer Service says it was a defensive attack, warns public to be cautious

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)

A woman sustained minor injuries that required some stitches after a bear attack while out with her dog near the archery club in Smithers this afternoon (Aug. 2).

Conservation officer Ron Leblanc said it was a defensive attack as the woman and her off-leash dog startled the bear.

“The bear wasn’t doing anything it shouldn’t, it was just out eating berries and salmon,” Leblanc said.

In such cases, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) does not kill or relocate bears, he said, noting that while there have been other sightings, there is no indication this 2- or 3-year-old black bear has been into any unnatural attractants or is habituated to humans.

He said the woman was OK with the decision not to destroy the bear.

“It was one four-legged animal running into another four-legged animal, the bear saw the dog as a threat and attacked,” Leblanc said.

The COS is, however, asking the public to steer clear of the area located off Tatlow Road just past the fairgrounds for a couple of days to give the bear a chance to move on.

The service also reminds people to always remain aware and cautious when out in nature as northwestern B.C. is undeniably bear country.

“I would like to emphasize when in bear territory, have your dogs on a leash and make noise to avoid startling any bears in the area,” Leblanc said. “Also, having bear spray and knowing how to use it.”

Sightings of bears or other wild animals, particularly if visiting unnatural attractants or acting aggressively should be reported to the RAPP (report all poachers and polluters) line at 1-877-952-RAPP or online at www.rapp.bc.ca.

OTHER NEWS: Committee of the Whole votes to end permissive tax exemptions


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Worst fears’ realized as homes burn in Southwest B.C. cottage country
Next story
Juice, not gas: Fire that set B.C.’s ‘World’s Biggest Burl’ ablaze not deliberate

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Food Bank has moved to 1255 McPhee Avenue in Courtenay - just two doors down from its previous location. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Food Bank invites everyone to its first Open House

Courtenay fire attends a home on Arrowsmith Avenue in the morning of Aug 2. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Fire burns a Courtenay home, sending family out early Wednesday

Under Stage 3 water restrictions, residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Royston, Black Creek-Oyster Bay Stage 3 water restrictions effective Aug. 3

“Lonely Tree” by Miriam Meyers is one of the pieces on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox, Aug. 1-26. Photo submitted
Pair of artists share spotlight at Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox