Woodland Gardens provides natural backdrop for upcoming festival

The annual Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens Artisans Festival has become a Labour Day Weekend tradition in the Comox Valley.

It’s that time of the year again when local residents and visitors alike head out to Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens for the annual Labour Day weekend artisans’ festival.

This year the dates are Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

The festival has become one of the highlights of the outdoor festival season in the Comox Valley. Bringing together some of the very best artisans, artists and craftspeople in a unique setting makes the festival one of those events that find its way onto the ‘must see and do’ calendar.

While the more than 24-acre gardens are a draw unto themselves, when you add in more than 60 artisans, a host of musicians playing at different locations and some food and refreshments, the gardens become a destination that will appeal to a variety of interests.

Once visitors pass through the arbor gate they enter a very different world where shopping for unique treasures becomes an experience. A quick review of the exhibitor list reveals that there literally is something for everyone. From high-quality paintings, glass, pottery and jewelry to works of art created out of stone, cloth, metal and wood, the artisans come from communities just around the corner and up and down the Island.

In addition to the artisans, there are a number of musicians who help round out the festival experience. From the unique sounds of perennial favorites such as Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blue Guthrie, Bruce and Judy Wing, David Summers, Fred Siliani, Janna Seale and Canuck Country, the music is a natural fit for the surroundings.

For food, there will be everything from hot dogs and smokies and wood-fired pizza to healthy dragon bowls; eating in the great outdoors goes far beyond marshmallows on a stick.

The festival hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For further information about the gardens visit woodlandgardens.ca.



