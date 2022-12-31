Year in Review: July

B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Erin Haluschak Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP Legion members and community dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new mural outside the Courtenay Legion. Photo by Terry Farrell The Kumagwe dancers perform as the men provide the music during the totem ceremony at Courtenay Riverway Park. Photo by Terry Farrell Karver Everson looks up at the totem he created that now stands on the Courtenay Riverway Walkway hill lookout. Photo by Terry Farrell

Horgan announces retirement

British Columbia’s Premier John Horgan announced he will not be running in the 2024 provincial election and will be making way for a new leader of the B.C. NDP Party. Horgan revealed his cancer diagnosis in early November after undergoing throat surgery the month before. He stepped away from his role for a few weeks while undergoing chemotherapy, before re-appearing in February to mark the Lunar New Year.

Even prior to his cancer diagnosis, there was speculation that Horgan would not seek re-election.

Community totem pole

Local dignitaries joined four Eagle Chiefs representing the Pentlach, E’iksan, Sahloot and Sasitla territories in a celebration and unveiling of a totem pole at the Courtenay Riverway Walkway on July 8. The totem pole was designed by Karver Everson and stands at the hill lookout, overlooking the estuary.

Merville fire hall opens

The Comox Valley Regional District announced the official opening of the Merville fire hall, July 7. The new facility is managed by Oyster River Fire Rescue will assist approximately 2,800 residents and is designated to post-disaster construction requirements ensuring effective fire protection for many years to come.

Impaired drivers caught

Comox Valley RCMP took seven impaired drivers off the roads in less than four hours. The first driver was pulled over just before 11 p.m. on Cliffe Avenue for driving without proper headlights. The driver was issued a three-day driving prohibition for being impaired by alcohol. The second driver was stopped because he appeared to be smoking cannabis and the officer wanted to ensure his sobriety. This driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition for being impaired by drugs. The third driver was pulled over after the officer observed the driver swerve the vehicle suddenly into oncoming traffic and then back into their land. This driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and their car was impounded for 30 days for being impaired by alcohol.

Legion mural completed

Courtenay artist Kelly Everill has recently completed a two-storey, 40-foot-wide mural tribute to veterans on the outer wall of the Courtenay Legion (Branch 17). Everill’s work expands beyond the Comox Valley as she has murals in the Interior as well.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MusicFest returns

Vancouver Island MusicFest returned to the stages at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds on the July 8-10 weekend after being limited to an online event the past two years due to COVID. The annual event picked up where it left off in 2019, with thousands of people enjoying six stages of simultaneous performances on the Saturday and Sunday.

BUSINESS

Fire at Comox Grind

A popular Comox coffee shop is cleaning up following a fire that broke out inside on July 5. Around 12:20 a.m., Comox Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Comox Grind Espresso & Smoothie Bar at #105-1811 Comox Ave., said Fire Chief Gord Schreiner. Upon arrival at the building, smoke was visible from the business and occupants in residential units above were evacuated. He said the fire appears to be a mechanical failure and not suspicious.

Flair ends YQQ service

Less than three months after its inaugural flight from Comox, the ultra low-cost carrier Flair has suspended its service at the Comox Valley Airport. Flair Airlines started flying return routes from Comox to Edmonton and Calgary twice per week, on March 29. The service ended July 16.

Sports

Levins races to record book

Black Creek’s Cam Levins shattered his own Canadian record as he raced to a historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore. The 33-year-old ran two hours, seven minutes, nine seconds to crush the 2:09.25 he ran in Toronto in 2018.

U18 girls show well at soccer provincials

The U18 Comox Valley United girls’ soccer team finished fourth at the A-cup tier 2 provincial championships on the Canada Day weekend in Surrey. This age group included Richmond United FC, South Surrey FC, West Van FC, Frasier Valley FC and Kelowna FC.

BMX rider taking on the world

Another BMX rider who trains at the Coal Hills track in Cumberland is heading to the world stage. Campbell River’s Dane Kerluck went to France to take part in the UCI BMX racing world championships after three years of waiting. Kerluck, who is 15, started at Coal Hills BMX in Cumberland when he was five years old.