Year in Review: July

Horgan announces retirement
British Columbia’s Premier John Horgan announced he will not be running in the 2024 provincial election and will be making way for a new leader of the B.C. NDP Party. Horgan revealed his cancer diagnosis in early November after undergoing throat surgery the month before. He stepped away from his role for a few weeks while undergoing chemotherapy, before re-appearing in February to mark the Lunar New Year.
Even prior to his cancer diagnosis, there was speculation that Horgan would not seek re-election.
Community totem pole
Local dignitaries joined four Eagle Chiefs representing the Pentlach, E’iksan, Sahloot and Sasitla territories in a celebration and unveiling of a totem pole at the Courtenay Riverway Walkway on July 8. The totem pole was designed by Karver Everson and stands at the hill lookout, overlooking the estuary.
Merville fire hall opens
The Comox Valley Regional District announced the official opening of the Merville fire hall, July 7. The new facility is managed by Oyster River Fire Rescue will assist approximately 2,800 residents and is designated to post-disaster construction requirements ensuring effective fire protection for many years to come.
Legion mural completed
Courtenay artist Kelly Everill has recently completed a two-storey, 40-foot-wide mural tribute to veterans on the outer wall of the Courtenay Legion (Branch 17). Everill’s work expands beyond the Comox Valley as she has murals in the Interior as well.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
MusicFest returns
Vancouver Island MusicFest returned to the stages at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds on the July 8-10 weekend after being limited to an online event the past two years due to COVID. The annual event picked up where it left off in 2019, with thousands of people enjoying six stages of simultaneous performances on the Saturday and Sunday.
BUSINESS
Fire at Comox Grind
A popular Comox coffee shop is cleaning up following a fire that broke out inside on July 5. Around 12:20 a.m., Comox Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Comox Grind Espresso & Smoothie Bar at #105-1811 Comox Ave., said Fire Chief Gord Schreiner. Upon arrival at the building, smoke was visible from the business and occupants in residential units above were evacuated. He said the fire appears to be a mechanical failure and not suspicious.
Flair ends YQQ service
Less than three months after its inaugural flight from Comox, the ultra low-cost carrier Flair has suspended its service at the Comox Valley Airport. Flair Airlines started flying return routes from Comox to Edmonton and Calgary twice per week, on March 29. The service ended July 16.
Sports
Levins races to record book
Black Creek’s Cam Levins shattered his own Canadian record as he raced to a historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore. The 33-year-old ran two hours, seven minutes, nine seconds to crush the 2:09.25 he ran in Toronto in 2018.
BMX rider taking on the world
Another BMX rider who trains at the Coal Hills track in Cumberland is heading to the world stage. Campbell River’s Dane Kerluck went to France to take part in the UCI BMX racing world championships after three years of waiting. Kerluck, who is 15, started at Coal Hills BMX in Cumberland when he was five years old.