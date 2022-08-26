The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Young pair sought in connection to Grindr dating app B.C. extortion attempt

Saanich police investigating, asking for public’s help to identify suspects

B.C. detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in relation to an extortion investigation tied to a dating app.

Police in the Greater Victoria suburb of Saanich say someone created a profile on the app Grindr using the names “Jay” and “Oliver,” in order to meet the victim last month.

During the conversation, the suspects gathered private and personal information about the victim in addition to providing false information. The suspects then proceeded to use the information gathered to threaten and extort their victim out of more than $2,500.

“We are concerned that there may be other similar incidents that have yet to be reported,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

Footage of two men was captured on CCTV. Each man seen in the footage is described as having a slim build and being around 18 to 20 years old.

Saanich police are encouraging anyone with information on this case or who may have experienced a similar situation to contact Const. Dane Nicholson of the Major Crime Unit at dnicholson@saanichpolice.ca or by phone at 250-475-4321.

To make an anonymous report, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cumberland anti-racism policy takes next step
Next story
Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

Just Posted

Five-year-old Sophia is this year’s ambassador for the annual Comox Valley Child Development Association Children’s Telethon Nov. 6. Crystal Clear Photography
Comox Valley Child Development Association selects ambassador

A monument honours victims at a Black Lives Matter event in the Comox Valley in June 2020. Cumberland is now looking at bringing in an anti-racism policy. Record file photo
Cumberland anti-racism policy takes next step

The annual Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens Artisans Festival has become a Labour Day Weekend tradition in the Comox Valley.
Woodland Gardens provides natural backdrop for upcoming festival

The watershed map shows the No. 2 Dam. Image, Village of Cumberland
Cumberland lands two major infrastructure grants

Pop-up banner image