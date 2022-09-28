Zeballos reinstates volunteer fire department

Village was without fire department since late May

Zeballos, which was threatened in 2018 by a wildfire, was without a fire department for the summer. The department was reinstated on Sept. 27, 2022. Campbell River Mirror file photo

Zeballos will have a volunteer fire department again after going four months without.

Announced at the Sept. 27 council meeting, the Zeballos Volunteer Fire Department is resuming services in the community effective immediately. The service was suspended on May 27 due to a number of issues, including a staffing shortage which included the Fire Chief position.

“The village would like to express its gratitude to the volunteers that put their names forward to commit to the support of this service,” says a release from the Village of Zeballos. “Without you, the volunteers, Zeballos would have no fire department.”

Armin Grunert has been appointed as Deputy Fire Chief, Ernie Smith as Captain and Erin Morin as Risk Management Officer.

The fire department’s return coincides with woodstove season, which the village reminded residents was their responsibility in keeping safe.

“As much as we appreciate our volunteer fire department, we hope to not have to send them out to your house,” the statement says. “Please ensure your chimney is clean, intact and ready for the season.”

Through the summer, a team of consultants was hired to help figure out a way forward for the village.

