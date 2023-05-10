A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

The man in his 50’s had his car impounded around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7

A Washington man tried to be Lightning McQueen on the Coquihalla Highway, but wasn’t able to cross the finish line.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, a member of the BC Highway Patrol doing speed enforcement on the highway’s northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt caught a man from Washington driving an astounding 262 kilometres per hour. He was driving a red Alfa Romeo Giulia.

He was caught 22 kilometres south of Merritt, where the speed limit is 120 km/h. If he continued at the speed he was going, he was only five minutes away from town.

The man is facing charges and is summoned to appear in provincial court next month. His car was impounded.

“May is High Risk Driving Awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of BC Highway Patrol – Central are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud. “It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”

READ MORE: Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

READ MORE: Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganspeed limits

Previous story
B.C. university wants to offer remote degrees in the Northwest Territories
Next story
1 dead, another injured after getting hit by Airbus helicopter at B.C. airport

Just Posted

A group gathers outside Comox Valley Regional District headquarters to protest the continued sitting of Coun. David Frisch, who wants to continue serving as a city councillor despite calls for resignation. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Group gathers outside Courtenay council meeting to protest David Frisch’s choice to stay

Jane Dawson, a recent graduate of the CVRR 5k Clinic, completes the Bazan Bay 5k Photo credit: Joe Camilleri
Comox Valley runners excel at Bazen Bay 5k

Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. (Still from trailer)
Documentary recounts 75th anniversary of historic conflict between Israel and Palestine

The Haighs the standards they’ve since set for themselves when importing products to sell at their garden centre. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Paradise Plants setting standards for their business

Pop-up banner image