COMMUNITY CONSULTATION FOR PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT AT 1946-1950 COMOX AVENUE Provide written comments by May 24th, 2023 The Town of Comox requires that, prior to the submission of an application for development, the Applicant shall conduct a Community Consultation.

The purpose of the consultation is to inform the community, to identify neighbourhood impacts, and to obtain public feedback of the proposed development. An Open House will be scheduled at a later date.

The subject properties are shown shaded on the map. Cascadia Views is proposing a multi-family residential development of 3 apartment buildings, 3 to 5 storey high, and up to 235 residential units. The development will include underground parkade and open space courtyard between the buildings.

Please provide written comments to Cascadia Views on this proposal by mail or email by May 24th, 2023. Any comments received will also be submitted as part of a rezoning application.*

Cascadia Views Inc. info @

#217-2270 Cliffe Avenue

Courtenay, V9N 2L4

cascadiaviews.ca

More information can be obtained by phone: 778-945-1811, or email: info@cascadiaviews.ca

*Written comments from the public on the proposed development, including any personal information, provided to the Town by a developer or the public are collected pursuant to Section 26 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be made public and provided to Council.