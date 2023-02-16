Community Consultation for Proposed Development at 692 Anderton

Provide written comments by March 6, 2023

address: 24369 126 Ave, Maple Ridge V4R 1M2

The Town of Comox requires that, prior to the submission of an application for development, the Applicant, Sechelt Holdings Inc, shall conduct a Community Consultation. The purpose of the consultation is to inform the community, to identify neighbourhood impacts, and to obtain public feedback of the proposed development. An Open House will be scheduled at a later date.

The subject property shown shaded on the map is currently vacant, zoned C3.1 Arterial Commercial.

The development proposal is for a multi unit commercial building, including relocation of liquor store licence from 651 Anderton Road (Leeward Liquor Store).

Please provide written comments to Sechelt Holdings Inc. on this proposal by mail or email by March 6, 2023. Any comments received will also be submitted as part of a rezoning application.*

*Written comments from the public on the proposed development, including any personal information, provided to the Town by a developer or the public are collected pursuant to Section 26 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be made public and provided to Council.