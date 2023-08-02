MINES ACT NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR

A PERMIT APPROVING THE NEW MINE PLAN AND RECLAMATION PROGRAM FOR TEAL LAKE PIT

Take notice that Mike Hamilton and Dave Bazett of Teal Lake Properties Ltd. have filed with the Chief Permitting Officer, pursuant to Part 10.2.1 of the Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, a proposed mine plan together with a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the proposed sand and gravel pit located at Lot A, Plan EPP111686, Section 26, Township 10, Comox Land District.

A copy of the permit application, including supporting documentation, is available for public viewing at the Cumberland branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

Any person affected by or interested in this program has 30 days to make written representation to the Chief Permitting Officer, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, c/o Southwest Region Mining Office, PO Box 9395 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria BC, V8W 9M9, or Email: SouthwestMinesDivision@gov.bc.ca, with a copy to:

Teal Lake Properties Ltd., 1085 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

or Email: hamlog@island.net