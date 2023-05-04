OPEN HOUSE FOR PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT AT 1966 GUTHRIE ROAD

The Town of Comox requires that, prior to the submission of an application for a development, the Applicant shall conduct a Community Consultation. The purpose of the consultation is to inform the community, to obtain public feedback, and to identify neighbourhood impacts of the proposed development.

An Open House hosted by Avtar Properties to facilitate public comment on the proposed preliminary plans for a mixed-use multi-family residential and retail development on the (currently vacant) easterly portion of the above-noted property, shown shaded on the map, is scheduled for:

Online presentation will be available at www.avtarproperties.com

If you are unable to attend the Open House, written comments may be submitted* to Avtar Properties until May 23, 2023 * Written comments from the public on the proposed development, including any personal information, provided to the Town by a developer or the public are collected pursuant to Section 26 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be made public and provided to Council.

For more information on the development proposal, please contact:

Norman Laube, Representative of Avtar Properties

By phone: 778-953-1653

Or email: norman@laubenfels.com