OPEN HOUSE – FOR PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT AT 2123 HECTOR ROAD

The Town of Comox requires that, prior to the submission of an application for a development, the Applicant shall conduct a two-stage Community Consultation process. This is the second consultation for the proposed development and will present an updated preliminary plan that incorporates the comments received during the first consultation. This will provide an opportunity for additional public feedback.

Broadstreet Properties will host an Open House to facilitate public comments on the proposed preliminary plans for a a rezoning from the current R3.3 Single-Family –Large Lot zone to a Comprehensive Development zone to facilitate a multi-family development of approximately 192 units in a combination of 3-storey apartments and 2 to 3-storey townhouses at 2123 Hector Road, shown shaded on the map

If you are unable to attend the Open House, written comments on the preliminary plans may be submitted* to Broadstreet Properties until April 12, 2023. by email at trevor.dickie@broadstreet.ca or by post to: 100 St. Ann’s Rd, Campbell River, BC, V9W 4C4 – Attn. Trevor Dickie

For more information on the development proposal, please contact: Trevor Dickie

By phone: 250-850-3370

Or email: trevor.dickie@broadstreet.ca

* Written comments from the public on the proposed development, including any personal information, provided to the Town by a developer or the public are collected pursuant to Section 26 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be made public and provided to Council.