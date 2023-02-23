Open House for Proposed Development at 215 Port Augusta

The Town of Comox requires that, prior to the submission of an application for a development, the Applicant shall conduct a Community Consultation. The purpose of the consultation is to inform the community, to obtain public feedback, and to identify neighbourhood impacts of the proposed development.

An Open House hosted by Comox Centre Mall Ltd. or Assignee to facilitate public comment on the proposed preliminary plans for a 6 storeymixed-use building, with approximately 2,800 SF of street orientated retail space, 65 underground parking stalls and 52 residential units on the subject property, shown labelled as the Scope of Work, is scheduled for:

THURSDAY

MARCH 9th

4:00 PM –7:00 PM

COMOX CENTRE MALL (south mall -see map for location)

If you are unable to attend the Open House, written comments may be submitted* to Urban Design Group Architects Ltd until March 23rd, 2023.

* Written comments from the public on the proposed development, including any personal information, provided to the Town by a developer or the public are collected pursuant to Section 26 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be made public and provided to Council.

For more information on the development proposal, please contact: Aaron Vornbrock or Paul Chiu

By phone: 604-687-2334

Or email: administration@udga.com