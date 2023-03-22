Town of Comox Logo

March 22, 2023

Open House for Proposed Development at 692 Anderton Road

The Town of Comox requires that, prior to the submission of an application for a development, the Applicant shall conduct a Community Consultation. The purpose of the consultation is to inform the community, to obtain public feedback, and to identify neighbourhood impacts of the proposed development.

An Open House hosted by Sechelt Holdings Inc. to facilitate public comment on a proposed single storey commercial development consisting of multiple Commercial spaces for lease including relocation of the liquor store licence from 651 Anderton Road (Leeward Liquor Store), on the currently vacant subject property, shown shaded on the map, is scheduled for:

THURSDAY

APRIL 6, 2023

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

COMOX RECREATION CENTRE
Map 1

If you are unable to attend the Open House, written comments may be submitted* to Sechelt Holdings Inc. until APRIL 21,2023

* Written comments from the public on the proposed development, including any personal information, provided to the Town by a developer or the public are collected pursuant to Section 26 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be made public and provided to Council.

For more information on the development proposal, please contact:

Ron Davis

By phone: 604 999 2454

Or email: concordiaron@gmail.com

