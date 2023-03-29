Legal Notice Warehouse Lien Act Logo

March 29, 2023

Warehouseman’s Lien Act – Airport Service & Mini Storage

In accordance with the Warehousemans Lien Act, I would like to give notice that the property stored in Unit 20 at Airport Service & Mini Storage, 1466 Ryan Rd, Lazo, BC, and owned by Sherry Matson, will, after 14 days be sold or disposed of due to the fees related to its storage being 3 & 1/2 months in arrears. Any persons wishing to pay the amount owing ($620) and collect the items can contact John or Marnie via email at marnie.1967@hotmail.com.

