We Want to Hear From You – CVRD Public Hearing Notice

March 28, 2023 | 6:00 pm

CVRD Civic Room, 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

CVRD Public Hearing Notice

The public hearing will be held by a delegation of Electoral Area Directors for Electoral Areas A, B and C as delegates of the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) Board. Anyone who believes the proposed bylaws will affect their interest will be given an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing.

Bylaw 740 “Rural Comox Valley Zoning Bylaw No. 520, 2019, Amendment No. 11”

This bylaw, if adopted, would rezone a property legally described as Lot 2, District Lot 205, Comox District, Plan VIP52063, PID 017-168-309 (1334 and 1338 Hudson Road) from Country Residential One (CR-1) to Residential One Exception Fourteen (R-1-14). to facilitate a two-lot subdivision under Section 514 of Local Government Act (RSBC, 2015, c. 1) “Subdivision to Provide Residence for a Relative”.

Bylaw 741 “Rural Comox Valley Zoning Bylaw No. 520, 2019, Amendment No. 12

This bylaw, if adopted, would rezone a property legally described as Lot 5, Section 15, Township 9, Comox District, Plan 22025, PID 003-378-802 (3745 Piercy Road) from Rural Eight (RU-8) to Rural Eight Exception Thirteen (RU-8-13) to facilitate a two-lot subdivision under Section 514 of Local Government Act (RSBC, 2015, c. 1) “Subdivision to Provide Residence for a Relative” .

Copies of the proposed bylaws, the resolution delegating the holding of the public hearing and related information may be viewed at the CVRD office, 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay, BC between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding holidays from Friday, March 15, 2023 until Tuesday March 28, 2023 or at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/publichearings

Written submissions, mailed or electronic, will be accepted until 4:30 pm Tuesday March 28, 2023, or may be submitted at the Public Hearing until its close.

Please be advised that the public hearing minutes and written submissions, including the author’s name and residential address, are subject to public disclosure as the CVRD considers such information relevant to the Board’s consideration of these matters.

Enquiries:

Bylaw 740: Brian Chow, Planner II

Bylaw 741: Dylan Thiessen,

Policy and Planning Analyst

Tel: 250-334-6000 | Email: planning@comoxvalleyrd.ca