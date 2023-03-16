Comox Valley Regional District Logo

March 16, 2023

We Want to Hear From You – CVRD Public Hearing Notice

March 28, 2023 | 6:00 pm

CVRD Civic Room, 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

CVRD Public Hearing Notice

The public hearing will be held by a delegation of Electoral Area Directors for Electoral Areas A, B and C as delegates of the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) Board. Anyone who believes the proposed bylaws will affect their interest will be given an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing.

Bylaw 740 “Rural Comox Valley Zoning Bylaw No. 520, 2019, Amendment No. 11”

MAp1

This bylaw, if adopted, would rezone a property legally described as Lot 2, District Lot 205, Comox District, Plan VIP52063, PID 017-168-309 (1334 and 1338 Hudson Road) from Country Residential One (CR-1) to Residential One Exception Fourteen (R-1-14). to facilitate a two-lot subdivision under Section 514 of Local Government Act (RSBC, 2015, c. 1) “Subdivision to Provide Residence for a Relative”.

Bylaw 741 “Rural Comox Valley Zoning Bylaw No. 520, 2019, Amendment No. 12

Map 2

This bylaw, if adopted, would rezone a property legally described as Lot 5, Section 15, Township 9, Comox District, Plan 22025, PID 003-378-802 (3745 Piercy Road) from Rural Eight (RU-8) to Rural Eight Exception Thirteen (RU-8-13) to facilitate a two-lot subdivision under Section 514 of Local Government Act (RSBC, 2015, c. 1) “Subdivision to Provide Residence for a Relative” .

Copies of the proposed bylaws, the resolution delegating the holding of the public hearing and related information may be viewed at the CVRD office, 770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay, BC between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding holidays from Friday, March 15, 2023 until Tuesday March 28, 2023 or at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/publichearings

Written submissions, mailed or electronic, will be accepted until 4:30 pm Tuesday March 28, 2023, or may be submitted at the Public Hearing until its close.

Please be advised that the public hearing minutes and written submissions, including the author’s name and residential address, are subject to public disclosure as the CVRD considers such information relevant to the Board’s consideration of these matters.

Enquiries:

Bylaw 740: Brian Chow, Planner II

Bylaw 741: Dylan Thiessen,

Policy and Planning Analyst

Tel: 250-334-6000 | Email: planning@comoxvalleyrd.ca

Just Posted

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for assistance following Mount Washington assault

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied
Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

The Dragon Racers won their division and the 1,000-metre race at the Sproat Lake/Port Alberni meet in 2022. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

Wrecked and abandoned vessels can pose hazards to the environment, public health and safety, and local economies such as the fishing and tourism industries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Comox Valley Nature webinar addresses Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels

Pop-up banner image