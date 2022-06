In Loving Memory (1990-2022) ~

Born July 8, 1990, Comox, BC

Her smile lit up a room, then often would lead to a belly laugh and most everyone couldn’t help but join in.

She was fun. She was intelligent and sensitive. She had one of the biggest hearts we’ve ever known.

She struggled for many years with trying to find her way back from drug addiction. There are no words to express the grief and sadness after the loss of our Ami.

She is sorely missed and will not be forgotten. Obituary