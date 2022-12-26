January 24, 1923 – December 26, 2022

In loving memory ~

Christa Illinger passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021 in Cumberland lodge. Christa leaves behind her loving daughter Karin, son Frank and daughter in-law Felisha. Christa had 4 grand children, 9 great grand children and 7 great great grandchildren.

Christa was a very social person who enjoyed playing cards, and having people over for coffee. She also enjoyed daily walks, shopping, listening to music, reading, and eating chocolate daily.

Christa will be missed by all who knew her. A special thank you to Dr. Russell Atkin for her wonderful care. Thank you also to the Care staff at Cumberland lodge.

Christa requested that no service be held.