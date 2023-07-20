Floyd Merrill

July 20, 2023

With great sadness we announce the passing of Floyd A. Merrill aka Froggy just 18 days short of his 92 birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Joyce M. Merrill and a large loving family. Floyd was born in Maple Grove, New Brunswick. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force at an early age and rose to the rank of Warrant Officer in Armament (Weapons Tech) trade, in which he spent 38 years with two overseas tours, France and Germany, before retiring. Floyd also worked in the Halifax Dockyard for a short period before retiring for good. Floyd and Joyce then moved to Sooke and finally the Comox Valley. He was also a Prostate Cancer survivor.

Floyd spent many hours volunteering with Meals on Wheels and other like charities.

Floyd was an avid golfer and many a frosty morning he could be seen awaiting the all clear to start golfing. Floyd had six witnessed hole in ones of which he liked to tell about. He enjoyed the competitive spirit and many the friendships the sport offered. He also competed in the Senior Games in the sport.

Many thanks to Dr. Mcfadden and the office staff, for looking after him all these years. Also to the caring staff at the North Island Hospital Comox Valley in his final days.Obituary