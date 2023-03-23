In Loving Memory ~

With sad hearts we say farewell to our husband and father George Law. He is survived by his wife, Mona, daughters Debbie and Jennifer (Mike), sons Murray, and Frank (Joanne), 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. And more on the way!

Dad was born in Kamloops, B.C. on October 18, 1929, to Minnie and James Law. He was fond of regaling us with tales of his adventures growing up in Kamloops. After graduating from Kamloops Secondary School he continued his education at UBC, earning his Batchelor’s Degree in Pharmacy in 1951.

Between years at UBC he worked for the B.C. Fish & Game Department, traveling to lakes throughout the Interior, generating more enthralling stories.

After graduating from university Dad remained with the Fisheries Branch and was transferred to the Comox Valley where he met Mona Marshall, the love of his life. They married in 1953 and were just short of their 70th anniversary when Dad left us.

He joined the pharmacy staff at Woodland’s Drug Store on 5th Street in Courtenay in 1955 and remained there until his retirement 43 years later in 1996, becoming a partner in the business along the way.

Dad was involved with many community services in The Comox Valley over the years. He was a member and president of the Courtenay Rotary Club, Charter President of the Strathcona Sunrise Rotary Club, Board Chair with the United Way, President of the Courtenay Downtown Merchants’ Association, served on the board of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Glacier View Seniors’ Home, and Pharmasave, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, coached youth baseball, was a member of Probis, and was instrumental in the construction of the Rotary Lookout on The Dyke.

Dad enjoyed collecting stamps, playing pool, bowling in a Courtenay league in the 1960’s, golfing at Sunnydale Golf Course, and was an avid Bridge player. Mum and Dad had good times traveling together, often with friends, visiting Mexico, England, Scotland, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, and numerous Canadian, US, and Caribbean destinations.

He and Mum were very hospitable, often entertaining in their home. Exchange students from Australia, Finland, Brazil, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the Philippines stayed with them while Dad was involved with Rotary.

They had a wide social circle, including their very special “Birthday Group” who were a source of fun times together spanning 4 decades.

Dad took great pleasure in working in his yard and growing vegetables and has planted most varieties of azalea and rhododendrons known to the horticultural world on the property. He enjoyed cycling, long, brisk walks, and tubing on the Puntledge River before it became a popular pass time.

We kids remember hikes down to “the river” with Dad and playing along the banks while he fished.

We will miss his quick, sharp wit and incessant teasing, his intelligence, integrity, steadiness, and inquiring, analytical mind. He was always there to support his family and the house was a haven for kids, grandkids, and great grandkids with doors wide open. He left us with a thousand happy memories that we will treasure as he lives on in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Westerly Hotel on May 20 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Comox Valley Hospice Society or other charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca

