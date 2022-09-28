Gordon Keenan

Celebration of Life ~
Friends and Family are invited to the Celebration of Life
for Gordon Keenan at the
Cumberland Legion #28, 2770 Dunsmuir Ave
on Sunday October 9th, 12 noon to 3 pm.

