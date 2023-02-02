John Rowland Smith

June 6, 1929 – February 2, 2023

John, fondly known as Jack, was born to Arthur Smith and Gertrude Bradley on June 6, 1929 in Comox, B.C. The family of nine brothers and one sister grew up in the Comox Valley farming community on a potato, turnip and dairy farm. Jack learned the value of thriftiness and re-purposing in his early years, while on the Back Road farm.

Jack was a talented amateur athlete, playing soccer, basketball and softball. After graduating from Comox High School in 1948, Jack spent the next 3 years working in the plastering/stucco trade. That was followed by a few years of logging before starting at Elks Falls Pulp and Paper Mill in 1956.

He retired after many years as a ship-loading foreman. In 1972 Jack received an award for bravery for rescuing a fellow worker taken overboard by a runaway ship-loading crane.

Jack met his wife Mary during a badminton evening in Comox and they married in Vancouver in 1956. They settled in Campbell River, built their own home, raised 4 children, and as a couple curled, square danced and enjoyed many social evenings with their long-time friends of Beta Sigma Phi.

He was a lifetime supporter of local efforts and his involvement in service clubs included the Campbell River Fish and Game Club, and the Knights of Columbus. As a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, he tended the gardens at the new church for many years.

Retiring in 1992 allowed Jack more time to pursue favourite past-times which included hunting, fishing, golf, woodworking and gardening. He was always at the ready to share his knowledge (and his supply of re-purposed items) and often helped family and friends with their projects.

He was a respectful, patient-natured grandparent sharing his quiet humour, along with the bounty of his garden. He introduced his grandchildren to the driving range and the game of Crib. He and Mary travelled throughout Canada and abroad, but if you asked about favourite trips, he’d start reminiscing of the many successful moose hunts he’d enjoyed with his son and grandson.

A Founding resident of Berwick from 2014 to the present, he enjoyed connecting with old and new friends and appreciated the cheerfulness of the staff.

Jack was predeceased by his wife Mary of 57 years, seven of his siblings and his son-in-law Rick Lebeuf.

His presence and quiet manner will be deeply missed by his children, Shirley, Kathy (Sandy), Brad (Jean) and Barb (Rick) and 6 Grandchildren, Cam (Shona), Carlene, Erin, Megan, Caroline (Shane) and Alison, his brothers Adrian, Ray, and many nieces and nephews.

A mass will be held for Jack at St. Patrick’s Church Friday, February 10, at 11:00 a.m.

If friends so desire, donations may be made directly to the Knights of Columbus Hamper Fund in Jack’s memory.