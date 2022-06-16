Honouring Ken Ritchie Pickett ‘s Life ~
Rolande and Julie would like to invite you to a gathering of family and friends on
Friday 24 June 2022 from 1 PM to 4 PM at
Piercy’s ~ Mt Washington Funeral Home –
Courtenay BC.
Come for tea and share a memory.
