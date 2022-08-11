Linda Taillefer

Celebration of Life ~
Please join us in celebrating the life of Linda Taillefer at the family home (2636 Merville Rd) on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 12-3 pm.
Bring along a lawn chair as it will take place in the backyard.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries