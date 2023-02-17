Margot Gail Yamagishi (nee MacNaughton)

February 17, 2023

In Loving Memory (1953-2023) ~

Margot, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023, aged 69. Born in Cumberland and raised in Courtenay, B.C., she graduated from UVic’s Geography Department and obtained an MA in Library Science at U of T. She was a schoolteacher and piano instructor and worked at CBC, Toronto.

As her husband, Kunio, was transferred to Tokyo, Japan, she accompanied him, where they had three children, Graeme, Meghan, and Akira. She acquired an instructor’s license for ikebana, flower arrangement, from Sogetsu school. She also lived in the United States with her family.

She was an avid reader of detective stories and loved knitting.

By her wishes, the celebration of her life was held among the family, her sister, Janis, and close friends.Obituary