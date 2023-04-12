Marilyn Mae Simms

1938 – 2023
Marilyn’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29th, 1:00 pm in the Courtenay Room of the Westerly Hotel, 1590 Cliffe Avenue.
www.korucremation.com/obituaries/marilyn-simms/
